"Political solution for Crimea would be preferable...": Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that a resolution for Crimea could be achieved through diplomatic negotiations instead of resorting to military actions, according to Al Jazeera. As the war between Ukraine and Russia entered its 541st day, the Ukrainian President asserted that a "political solution for Crimea would be preferable" as it would involve fewer deaths.

In a Sunday interview that was published by a number of Ukrainian media sources on Monday morning, Zelenskyy stated, "When we are at the administrative borders of Crimea, I think it is possible politically to force the demilitarisation of Russia on the territory of the peninsula," reported Al Jazeera. However, he highlighted that he did not want to move the conflict onto Russian soil, stressing that the aim is to liberate the territories of Ukraine and that entering Russia would jeopardise vital Western backing, Al Jazeera reported.

Moreover, the Kremlin has dismissed the prospect of renewing the Black Sea grain deal as a second Ukrainian ship passes through a temporary corridor, Al Jazeera reported. "The prospects for the renewal of the grain deal depend on the actual implementation, not just in words, of the promises, the pledges given to the Russian side, which means implementing the part of the deal pertaining to Russia," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier this month, Kyiv announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports since Russia invaded. But Peskov said, "That [temporary corridor] is a totally different matter, [to the grain deal] and our defence ministry is monitoring it as necessary".

Earlier today, at least two people were killed and five others were injured after Russia launched a missile strike on a Ukraine village, CNN reported citing a senior Ukrainian official. Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's office, said the strike caused an explosion at an oil mill in the village of Hoholeve.

Local officials said search operations and the removal of rubble are ongoing. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters that its Air Defense Troops have foiled Kyiv's attempt to attack Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone and shot it down in the Moscow Region, as per TASS News Agency.

"On August 28, at about 4:30 am Moscow time, the Air Defense Troops foiled another attempt of the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory with an aircraft-type drone. It was destroyed in the air over the territory of the Lyubertsy district of the Moscow Region," the ministry said. On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War which began in 2014. The invasion has killed tens of thousands on both sides. Russian forces have been accused of mass civilian casualties and of torturing captured Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier in July, Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain initiative, an agreement that had permitted Ukraine to export grain from its Black Sea ports a year ago, despite the war, to help alleviate a global food crisis. (ANI)

