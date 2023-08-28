Left Menu

UAE participates in meeting of Arab Economic and Social Council’s Economic Committee in Cairo

On Sunday, the council’s Social Committee held meetings to prepare for the session's proceedings, focussing on social issues

28-08-2023
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], August 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE participated in the meeting of the Economic Committee of the Arab Economic and Social Council in preparation for the council's 112th ministerial session scheduled to take place next Thursday. During the meeting, the UAE was represented by Ahmed bin Suleiman Al Malik, Head of the International Organisations Department at the Ministry of Economy.

The committee also discussed an agenda item related to the preparations for the fifth session of the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, scheduled to take place in Nouakchott in November, as well as the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) and developments in the Arab Customs Union. The committee also assessed topics concerning the support for the Palestinian economy, the 2021 Arab Food Security Report, the draft statute of the Arab-African Joint Fund to mitigate disaster risks, the efforts to salvage the agricultural season in Sudan, and matters related to the joint work of Arab organisations and institutions.

On Sunday, the council's Social Committee held meetings to prepare for the session's proceedings, focussing on social issues. (ANI/WAM)

