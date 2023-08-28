Pakistan: Two policemen killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack on police vehicle 

Left Menu

At least two policemen were killed and three sustained injuries in a terrorist attack on a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

At least two policemen were killed and three sustained injuries in a terrorist attack on a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported. A large police contingent and rescue teams have arrived at the scene of the tragedy, and the deceased corpses and injured people have been taken to a nearby hospital, according to a police spokesperson.

Earlier, when terrorists assaulted Lakki Marwat's Saddar police station, at least four police officers—including a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)—were murdered and six others were injured. According to information, terrorists with powerful weapons attacked the Saddar police station, injuring five officers, ARY News reported. The attackers used cover of darkness to flee the site after exchanging fire in retaliation.

DSP Iqbal Momand left for the crime scene after learning about the incident, however, his armoured vehicle was also the target of explosives. According to ARY News, DSP Iqbal Momand and three other police officers—Waqar, Ali Marjan, and Karamullah—were killed as a result. The bodies of the police officers who were injured, as well as those killed, have been transported to the hospital by police and rescue personnel.

According to a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police spokesman, the police responded to suspicious activity near the Bakhmal police station when terrorists fired on the police team before fleeing the scene. (ANI)

