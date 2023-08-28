Electricity price hike: Pakistan People's Party announces to hold rally in Lahore

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has decided to protest against the elevated electricity prices on August 30 in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday. According to reports, Chaudhary Aslam Gul presided over the PPP Lahore meeting and declared that a rally will be held on Wednesday from Press Club to Mall Road.

He declared that the PPP, which supports the people, has decided to stage nationwide protests in opposition to inflation and skyrocketing electricity costs, according to ARY News. Every day, more people are joining the nationwide protest against excessive electricity prices. As a form of protest, people are taking to the streets and burning their banknotes.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent. Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) also announced to observe a countrywide strike on September 2 against the increase in electricity prices amid mounting public outcry.

In response to growing public criticism, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) agreed on Sunday to stage a nationwide strike against rising electricity rates on September 2, ARY News reported. The decision was taken during a Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) gathering at Mansoorah, Lahore, under the leadership of party leader Sirajul Haque. JI spokesperson Qaiser Shareef said in a statement that committees have been formed for a nationwide protest against rising electricity costs on September 2, according to ARY News.

Protests against the exorbitant electricity prices have spread across the entire nation, from Karachi to Khyber, and some protests are now turning violent. People in Karachi demonstrated against the excessive bills that K-Electric, the city's only electricity provider, gave out. People expressed their displeasure that their bills exceeded their salaries. Meanwhile, in Rawalpindi, protesters gathered at Committee Chowk and burned bills while demanding that the government abolish imposed taxes on electricity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)