UAE juniors team wins 5 medals at Arab Muay Thai Championship

The UAE national juniors team won five medals, comprising two golds, two silvers and one bronze, at the Arab Muay Thai Championship in Libya.

Updated: 28-08-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 28-08-2023 23:27 IST
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], August 28 (ANI/WAM): The UAE national juniors team won five medals, comprising two golds, two silvers and one bronze, at the Arab Muay Thai Championship in Libya. Nearly 200 athletes participated in the championship. Its closing day was attended by Mohammed Al Zarouq, Vice President of the Arab Muay Thai Federation and President of the Libyan Federation, and Tareq Mohammed Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Arab Federation.

Aziz Al Hammadi won the gold medal in the 44 kilogramme (kg) weight category, and Tim Haddaleh won gold in the 71 kg weight category. Essam Amin secured the silver medal in the 48 kg weight category, while Rakan Ahmed earned silver in the 40 kg weight category, and Jasser Ahmed received the bronze medal in the 63.5 kg weight category. Iraq topped the championship's rankings with 11 medals, including six golds, one silver and four bronze medals. Morocco secured the second position with 12 medals, comprising three golds, seven silvers and two bronzes.

The Egyptian national team came in third place with 11 medals, including three gold, one silver and seven bronze medals, while Tunisia ranked fourth with a total of 11 medals, including two golds, five silvers and four bronzes, and the UAE was ranked fifth with a total of five medals. (ANI/WAM)

