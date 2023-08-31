Left Menu

UAE: Sultan bin Ahmed meets with UoS Chancellor, faculties

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), met Thursday, with Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, the University's Chancellor, Vice Chancellors, Deans of Colleges, Directors of Research Centres and Institutes, and heads of academic departments at the University

Sharjah [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), met Thursday, with Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, the University's Chancellor, Vice Chancellors, Deans of Colleges, Directors of Research Centres and Institutes, and heads of academic departments at the University. Welcoming the attendees from the university's various departments and administrations, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed congratulated all on the start of the new academic year during which the university looks forward to making more achievements, providing the best sciences and knowledge to its students, and enhancing its scientific, humanitarian and societal role in keeping with its strategic plans.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed praised the University's efforts that contributed to its assuming of high academic standing and becoming among the top 300 universities in the world, stressing the need to continue progress while setting greater goals worthy of the achievements and history of the university. The President of the University of Sharjah directed finding more modern educational means that enhance the teaching process while maintaining its quality, which enhances the student's experience during the university stage, pointing out that this experience reflects on the university's reputation, as the students and graduates are the university's ambassadors in their respective countries and regions, and their future workplaces.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed called for the importance of providing a stimulating environment administratively, academically and educationally, in addition to the extracurricular and skills fields, which are a major part of the education and rehabilitation system at the university. The University's Chancellor extended his thanks and gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for his constant follow-up and unremitting support for all university affairs, which clearly and significantly contributes to creating a qualitative shift at various levels and fields in the university.

He confirmed that the directives of the President of the University of Sharjah will be implemented immediately and be part of the university's plans including in the university's next strategy, which is scheduled to be presented to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed and approved during the spring semester of the current academic year. (ANI/WAM)

