UAE: Dubai PM appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Education and Human Resources Council

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, appointed Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli as Secretary-General of the Education and Human Resources Council

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2023 22:29 IST | Created: 31-08-2023 22:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dubai [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, appointed Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli as Secretary-General of Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC). Al Thehli was appointed the deputy Secretary-General of the Education and Human Resources Council after serving as the Director of the Projects Management & Council Affairs. Also, Al Thehli used to undertake policy and research management work.

Al Thehli has previously served as the Director of Strategic Affairs at the Government Communication Department and the Policy and Research at the Abu Dhabi Media Office. In addition, she worked in government performance management at the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and holds a Master of Business Administration - Executive MBA from London Business School, United Kingdom. (ANI/WAM)

