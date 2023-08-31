Left Menu

Over 1200 Afghan refugees return to Kabul from Pakistan

This repatriation wave continues a rising trend of Afghan refugees being ejected from Iran and Pakistan or returning willingly.

31-08-2023
  • Afghanistan

Over 1,269 Afghan refugees, according to the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, arrived in their country from Pakistan on Wednesday via Spin Boldak in Kandahar province, reported Khaama Press. Officials in Spin Boldak said that around 1,200 Afghan migrants had returned from Pakistan, with 116 former inmates having been freed from Karachi jails.

144 families willingly chose to return to Afghanistan as part of the repatriation initiative. The returning Afghan migrants were referred to the offices of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees after registering and submitting the necessary paperwork for processing, Khaama Press reported.

These groups were crucial in helping the returning citizens with their adjustment and reintegration processes. In order to ensure that their medical requirements were swiftly met as part of the repatriation procedure, several returnees required medical treatment due to illness.

According to sources, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation of Afghanistan estimates that 50,000 Afghan refugees had been returned to their country from Iran in the previous month, reported Khaama Press. These refugees arrived in the nation via the Silk Road and the Islam Qala border crossing, according to information posted by the Ministry on its social media network X (previously Twitter).

Of these, 2,652 crossed the country through the Islam Qala border crossing while 46,838 refugees returned along the Silk Road. 569 of them have been forwarded to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for additional help. This repatriation wave continues a rising trend of Afghan refugees being ejected from Iran and Pakistan or returning willingly. (ANI)

