Israel cuts fees for Mikvahs – Ritual Baths

Israel's Ministry of Religious Services announced to the general public a reduction in the entrance fees to mikvahs – religious ritual baths. And entry will be free on Rosh Hashanah Eve and Yom Kippur.

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 15 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Religious Services announced to the general public a reduction in the entrance fees to mikvahs – religious ritual baths. And entry will be free on Rosh Hashanah Eve and Yom Kippur. The entrance fee for men will be 10 NIS on all days of the week and on Saturday evenings and holidays. A monthly subscription will be NIS 100.

Women will need to pay 16 Shekels during regular hours and 33 during off hours. Women are charged more because they use the mikvah infrequently and they can only enter one at a time, unlike men, due to the different religious reasons for immersion. MK Rabbi Michael Malchiali, Minister of Religious Services, said, "This is another step to improve and make religious services more accessible in Israel. The Ministry of Religious Services sees itself as mobilized for the issue of purification and we are happy on Rosh Hashanah Eve to inform the public about the discount." (ANI/TPS)

