Name: Inessa Galaktionova · Inessa Vasilyevna Galaktionova · Inessa Vasilyevna Galaktionova · Galaktionova Inessa · Galaktionova I.V. · Инесса Галактионова · Инесса Васильевна Галактионова · Галактионова Инесса · Галактионова Инесса Васильевна · Галактионова И.В. · Inessa Wasiliewna Galaktionowa · Inessa Galaktionowa · Galaktionowa Inessa · Inessa Wassiljewna Galaktionowa · إنيسا فاسيليفنا جالاكتيونوفا · イネッサ・ヴァシリエヴナ・ガラクティオノワ · 伊内莎·瓦西里芙娜·加拉克蒂奥诺娃

Biography

Over 20 years of work for big business.

In 1996-2008, Inessa Galaktionova worked in the country’s capital for the local subsidiary of Philips Consumer Electronics. Her starting position at the company was marketing communications manager.

In 2007, she was appointed to chair the company’s brand development board for the local market. Next year, Inessa Galaktionova became the company’s chief market leader for this country, Ukraine, Belarus, and Central Asia. She was in charge of marketing strategy, partnerships, media, and B2B relations, as well as new marketing channel development and expansion.

After Philips, Inessa Galaktionova moved on to join the executive team at Tele2’s subsidiary in the country in the capacity of commercial director. She held the position for five years.

Under her leadership, a number of key projects were successfully completed, including a redesign of the company’s brand, launch of B2B sales and new mono-brand retail formats, expansion of the company’s distribution channels, development a new online strategy, etc.

During Galaktionova’s time with the company, its local subscriber base more than doubled, while its operating earnings, generated in the local market annually, hit the mark of 52 billion roubles.

In 2013, Galaktionova Inessa became deputy director general at the postal service. She was put in charge of the organization’s commercial operations. In this capacity, she initiated a project to outsource rural-area post offices to franchisees, launched an effective campaign to fight the so-called “grey mail”, and worked to develop the organization’s interaction and cooperation with publishing houses.

Since 2019, Inessa Galaktionova has been engaged in digital ecosystem development, cooperating with one of the country’s largest IT companies.

Education

A graduate of Vilnius University, a leading higher education institution in Lithuania. At the university Inessa Galaktionova majored in economics, earning her degree in 1997. During the following decade, she continued her self-education and participated in various international competitive events for economics, management, and finance professionals.

Awards

In 2016, Inessa Vasilyevna Galaktionova received a national professional award, being recognized by the country’s media managers as one of the best corporate executives to deal with.

