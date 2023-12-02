Gujarat Cabinet Minister Balvantsinh Rajput concludes his 3-day visit to Malaysia

The cabinet minister of Industries, Civil Aviation, Rural Development, Labour and Employment in the Government of Gujarat, Balvantsinh C Rajput, who was in Malaysia to explore economic and cultural synergies between Gujarat and Malaysia concluded his 3-day. The Minister has also extended an invitation to the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

During the visit, the Cabinet Minister met with Liew Chin Tong, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry Government of Malaysia to discuss various opportunities for collaboration between the two regions, according to an official statement. He also met with the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia, B.N. Reddy wherein, he shared his experience of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and discussed the way forward for enhancing economic relations between the two regions.

According to the official information, the Minister also held meetings with the heads of organizations and senior representatives from various companies in Palm Oil plantation and refining. During these meetings, he highlighted various opportunities in Gujarat for Palm plantation, and R&D and deliberated on various opportunities in the Palm Oil sector, between Gujarat and Malaysia.

Rajput concluded his visit by touring Micron's world-class semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Penang, Malaysia. During the visit, Micron's team shared details of India's first semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat, and showcased the latest technologies in this sector that they aspire to launch in India. (ANI)

