The All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA) has said that cement sales in the country have registered a decline of 2.12 per cent in November, ARY News reported. ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

With this, the collective consumption of cement across Pakistan stands at 3.924 million tons. As per the data released by APCMA, local cement sales by the industry during November were 3.262 million tons compared to 3.862 million tons in November 2022, registering a decline of 15.53 per cent.

In November 2022, total cement sales stood at 4.009 million tons. Whereas in November 2023, the cement exports were 662,374 tons with a staggering increase of 348.29 per cent. In November 2022, 147,757 tons of cement was exported.

Earlier, the country recorded a rise in cement sales by 57.44 per cent in July 2023 to 3.212 million tons from 2.040 million tons a year ago. The 57.4 per cent increase in cement sales signalled the commencement of construction activities in the country.

According to the All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association (APCMA), they recorded 3.212 million tons in cement sales in July 2023 besides a significant rise in cement exports by 183.91 per cent to 435,854 tons from 153.517 tons a year ago. The North-based cement factories sold 2.473 million tons in the first month of the current fiscal year which was 46.54 per cent more than the previous year's 1.688 million tons. (ANI)

