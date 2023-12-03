US: VP Kamala Harris says "too many innocent Palestinians" killed; adds in talks with Prez Biden on post-war roadmap for Gaza

Amid the resumption of war between Israel and Hamas, US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday expressed concern over the mounting civilian toll, saying that "too many innocent Palestinians have been killed", CNN reported. Speaking at a news conference during the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Harris said she spoke in depth about what expectations the US will have with regard to post-conflict planning.

"As Israel defends itself, it matters how. The United States is unequivocal: International humanitarian law must be respected. Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering, and the images and videos coming from Gaza, are devastating. It is truly heartbreaking," Harris said. "As Israel pursues its military objectives in Gaza, we believe Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians," she added.

CNN reported that Harris and US President Joe Biden are already having discussions with their national security team and partners in the region about what a future path forward could look like for Gaza and the West Bank, Harris told reporters. There are five principles currently guiding their approach -- no forcible displacement of the Palestinian people, no reoccupation of Gaza, no siege or blockade, no reduction in territory, and no use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism, she said.

"I've had a number of in-depth conversations with Arab leaders here in Dubai. Specifically, I proposed three areas of focus," Harris said, pointing first to the reconstruction of critical infrastructure in Gaza, then strengthening the Palestinian Authority's security services, and lastly, revitalizing the PA's governance structure, CNN reported. "When this conflict ends, Hamas cannot control Gaza, and Israel must be secure. Palestinians need a hopeful political horizon, economic opportunity and freedom and the region more broadly, must be integrated and prosperous. And we must, we must work toward that vision," the US Vice President added. (ANI)

