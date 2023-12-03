Left Menu

Pakistan: Suspects posing as police officials abduct man from Karachi

According to the report, the incident occurred in Ashraf Colony Mehmoodabad after eight to ten suspects posing as police personnel in plain clothes entered the Karachi man's house.

Eight to ten suspects posing as police officials abducted a man from Karachi, ARY News reported. According to the report, the incident occurred in Ashraf Colony Mehmoodabad after eight to ten suspects posing as police personnel in plain clothes entered the Karachi man's house.

ARY News reported, quoting the victim, said the suspects then took him to his office and searched for money. When they couldn't find the money, they made a PKR 8 lakh transfer from the victim's bank account and then dumped him at FTPL bridge.

Further, the victim accused the police of dragging their feet in the matter adding that an FIR was registered 10 days after the incident. Earlier, Karachi police arrested two accused criminals from Surjani Town, who reportedly robbed people in the guise of police officials in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to a statement from Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mehroz Ali, the arrested individuals allegedly belonged to a six-member gang that robbed people in the guise of police officers late at night. ARY News reported that during the investigation, the arrested individuals, identified as Arbaz and Junaid, confessed to being involved in robbing several houses in the metropolis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

