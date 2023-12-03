Left Menu

France: Attacker stabs one person to death in Paris, arrested

The French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories, Gerald Darmanin, shared some information on the sequence of events leading to the arrest and urged people not to visit the Quai de Grenelle, the scene of the attack.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 08:21 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 08:21 IST
France: Attacker stabs one person to death in Paris, arrested
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The state police in Paris said it arrested an attacker for stabbing one person to death and injuring another on Saturday. The French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories, Gerald Darmanin, shared some information on the sequence of events leading to the arrest and urged people not to visit the Quai de Grenelle, the scene of the attack.

"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One deceased person and one injured person treated by the Paris Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area," the minister posted from his official handle on X. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023