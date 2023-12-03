France: Attacker stabs one person to death in Paris, arrested
The French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories, Gerald Darmanin, shared some information on the sequence of events leading to the arrest and urged people not to visit the Quai de Grenelle, the scene of the attack.
- Country:
- France
The state police in Paris said it arrested an attacker for stabbing one person to death and injuring another on Saturday. The French Minister of Interior and Overseas Territories, Gerald Darmanin, shared some information on the sequence of events leading to the arrest and urged people not to visit the Quai de Grenelle, the scene of the attack.
"The police have just courageously arrested an assailant attacking passers-by in Paris, around the Quai de Grenelle. One deceased person and one injured person treated by the Paris Fire Brigade. Please avoid the area," the minister posted from his official handle on X. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- X. Further
- Attacker
- French
- Paris
- Grenelle
- Interior
- Overseas Territories
- Gerald Darmanin
- France
ALSO READ
Pakistan's former Interior minister Sheikh Rasheed says he'll contest polls from prison
The Paris Olympics scales back design of a new surf tower in Tahiti after criticism from locals
Napoleon hat fetches record $2.1 million at Paris auction
Napoleon hat fetches record $2.1 million at Paris auction
Sports News Roundup: Jordan Spieth replaces Rory McIlroy on PGA Tour board; Olympics-Soaring hotel prices, crackdown on illegal renting to hit Paris 2024 experience and more