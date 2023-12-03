Left Menu

Emirati integrated field hospital launched in Gaza

The Emirati integrated field hospital in Gaza began today providing its treatment services to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the UAE's efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian people and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which faces exceptional, critical circumstances.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 08:22 IST
A visual from spot (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 3 (ANI/WAM): The Emirati integrated field hospital in Gaza began today providing its treatment services to the people of the Gaza Strip, as part of the UAE's efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian people and support the health system in the Gaza Strip, which faces exceptional, critical circumstances. An Emirati medical team is supervising the hospital, which has a capacity of more than 150 beds, as part of the "Gallant Knight 3" operation to provide humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip.

The hospital houses surgical operating rooms fitted to perform various types of surgeries, including general, paediatric, and vascular surgery, intensive care rooms for adults and children, an anaesthesia department, and specialised clinics including internal medicine, dentistry, orthopedics, psychiatry, family medicine, paediatrics, and gynaecology, CT scan, state-of-the-art lab and a pharmacy as well as medical support services. The medical staff working at the Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip includes specialised and qualified cadres in various medical specialisations and branches, in addition to medical volunteers.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced the entry of the UAE field hospital into the southern Gaza Strip last Friday through the Rafah crossing, to provide the necessary medical support to the Palestinian people in the Strip. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

