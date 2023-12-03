Left Menu

COP28 announcement on supporting climate finance inspires hope: Prime Minister of Iceland

Katrin Jakobsdottir, Prime Minister of Iceland, praised the announcement of COP28 on supporting climate finance as a positive development and important step that "inspires hope on a global scale".

Dubai [UAE], December 3 (ANI/WAM): Katrin Jakobsdottir, Prime Minister of Iceland, praised the announcement of COP28 on supporting climate finance as a positive development and important step that "inspires hope on a global scale". In her statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Prime Minister of Iceland expressed her hope that the outcomes of the COP28 Conference of the Parties will include clear messages, adding that "the world is living today at a crossroads".

The Prime Minister of Iceland had delivered her country's speech today at the World Climate Action Summit, underscoring the importance of intensifying efforts to reduce emissions and supporting the path towards clean energy and green solutions. She also pointed to a number of positive indicators, including the global economic expansion in investment in renewable energy, and the increasing decline in the costs of green technology. The Prime Minister of Iceland highlighted the importance of the first Global Stocktake of the Paris Agreement during COP28, and warned of the expected negative consequences of climate change.(ANI/WAM)

