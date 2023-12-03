Left Menu

Israel urges residents of several Khan Yunis neighbourhoods to evacuate

The call was made on X, formerly called Twitter, by the Israel Defense Force's Arabic language spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 14:17 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 3 (ANI/TPS): Israel called on residents of certain neighbourhoods of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, to evacuate on Saturday morning. The call was made on X, formerly called Twitter, by the Israel Defense Force's Arabic language spokesperson, Lt Col Avichay Adraee. The military has also dropped leaflets instructing residents of Khan Yunis's Al-Mahatta, Al-Katiba, Hamad, Al-Satar, Bani Suhaila and Ma'an neighbourhoods to move to designated shelters in the Al-Fukhari, Al-Shaboura, Al-Zuhur, and Tal Al-Sultan neighbourhoods.

The military published an online interactive map of Gaza that divides the Strip into more than 1,000 numbered blocs. Through the map, social media and leaflet drops, residents can know if their area is safe and follow instructions on where they can safely evacuate. Khan Yunis is the second largest in the Strip and is considered the capital of Gaza's southern district.

It is also regarded as a personal stronghold of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, whose family lives there. Since the war began, the IDF has eliminated two members of the Hamas ruling politburo as well as associates of Sinwar, who live in Khan Yunis. (ANI/TPS)

