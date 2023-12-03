Pakistan: Three persons killed, one injured as truck hits motorbike in Nawabshah

Three persons were killed and one injured after a speeding truck hit a motorbike at Sakrand link road in the Nawabshah area of Pakistan's Sindh, Pakistan-based ARY News reported. According to police, the truck hit a motorbike on the Sakrand-Sarhari road, claiming the lives of three brothers. Meanwhile, the fourth brother of the deceased was injured in the accident. He was taken to Sakrand government hospital for medical attendance, according to police, ARY News reported.

On November 25, a school teacher died and 20 others including students suffered injuries after a school bus fell into a ravine near the Shahdara area of Islamabad, Pakistan-based Geo News reported. The students were travelling on a school trip on Saturday when the accident took place. According to the details, the police stated that the vehicle's engine was running while the driver stood outside and eventually, the bus started moving down the hill and landed in the ditch, reported Geo News.

Police confirmed that one person died and several students were injured in the accident. Reportedly, there were 54 people on the bus, including 13 teachers and other staff, 22 boys and 19 girls. According to Geo News report, the deceased teacher was identified as 22-year-old Hania. After the accident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured students to hospitals. Among the injured, 13 of these students were taken to the Poly Clinic Hospital and 8 were moved to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

At the time of the incident, some of the passengers got off the bus when it stopped at the spot, according to Geo News. Following the accident, the driver was arrested, according to a report. Earlier in August, a girl was killed while 24 others were injured after a passenger coach overturned in Nawabshah. The Karachi-bound passenger coach from Jhang overturned near Zero Point in Nawabshah's Sakrand, according to ARY News report.

A girl died on the spot and 24 others including women and children were injured in the accident. According to police, the accident occurred as the driver lost control of the passenger bus. (ANI)

