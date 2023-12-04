Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hits Pakistan
04-12-2023
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan on Saturday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. The quake occured on Saturday night at 23:52:22 IST at a depth of 24 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 03-12-2023, 23:52:22 IST, Lat: 32.06 & Long: 69.86, Depth: 24 Km, Location: Pakistan," read a post on the official NCS handle on X. No casualties have been reported.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
