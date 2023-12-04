Left Menu

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolts Philippines

6.8, Occurred on 04-12-2023, 01

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 08:32 IST
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 jolts Philippines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 on the Richter Scale struck the Philippines on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occurred on Sunday night at 01:19:42 IST at a depth of 82 km in Mindanao.

The NCS posted from its official handle on X, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.8, Occurred on 04-12-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 9.03 & Long: 126.70, Depth: 82 Km ,Location: Mindanao, Philippines." No casualties were reported in the incident till the filing of this report and more details are awaited.

Earlier, on Saturday, a strong earthquake in the southern Philippines claimed at least one life as thousands were ordered to evacuate, including in Japan, after tsunami warnings that were later lifted, Al Jazeera reported. The earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 7.6 according to the US Geological Survey (USGS) and 7.5 according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, struck off the coast of Mindanao island at a depth of 32km. It was followed by four major aftershocks exceeding magnitudes of 6.0 over several hours on Sunday.

The initial quake occurred at 10:37 pm (14:37 GMT), triggering tsunami warnings across the Pacific region. Residents along the east coast of Mindanao evacuated buildings, with a hospital also emptied as people sought higher ground, according to Al Jazeera. The US Tsunami Warning System initially projected waves of up to 3 meters (10 feet) along some parts of the Philippine coast but later declared no tsunami risk.

"Based on all available data, ... the tsunami threat from this earthquake has now passed," it said. Tsunami waves of up to 1 meter (3.2 feet) were expected in Japan's southwest coast, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) anticipated minimal damage from the quake but warned of potential aftershocks. Raymark Gentallan, police chief of the coastal city of Hinatuan near the epicenter, reported power outages but no casualties or significant damage. Evacuated villagers returned home, and civil aviation officials found no major damage to airports in the south.

On Sunday, numerous villagers who sought refuge in evacuation centres have now returned to their homes, as confirmed by officials. Following thorough inspections, civil aviation authorities have assured that several airports in the south experienced no significant damage, and flight operations remain uninterrupted.

Images shared on social media by the local administration in Hinatuan, home to approximately 44,000 people, depict numerous residents and lines of vehicles heading towards elevated areas. One sizable shelter accommodated several dozen people during the evacuation, Al Jazeera reported. Earthquakes are frequent in the Philippines, situated on the Ring of Fire, a seismic activity-prone belt of volcanoes encircling the Pacific Ocean. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023