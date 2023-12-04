Left Menu

Pakistan: 253,068 illegal Afghan immigrants repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

As part of the ongoing drive to repatriate illegal Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, a total of 253,068 people returned until December 2 through three border points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 08:32 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 08:32 IST
Pakistan: 253,068 illegal Afghan immigrants repatriated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

As part of the ongoing drive to repatriate illegal Afghan immigrants in Pakistan, a total of 253,068 people returned until December 2 through three border points in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday. A Pakistan-based media outlet reported, citing the KP Home Department, that 248,890 immigrants were repatriated through Torkham, 3,479 people through Angor Adda Waziristan, and 698 people via Kharlachi Kurram district.

Moreover, a total of 5064 people including 114 from Islamabad, 873 from Punjab, and 24 from Azad Kashmir were deported through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Earlier, the caretaker Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai reiterated the government's resolve and said that the illegal immigrants will be repatriated to their own country at any cost.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government has set a target of deporting 10,000 immigrants every day. So far 135,000 illegal immigrants have returned to Afghanistan and this process is gradually progressing towards success, ARY News reported. He said that Afghans were involved in sixteen attacks in different bomb attacks and sabotage incidents during one year.

ARY News reported that the government has decided that ten thousand illegal immigrants will be sent to Afghanistan every day, reiterating that anyone who has an Afghani Tazkira or any other document cannot escape following the government policies regarding one document regime. He stressed that Pakistan has decided to crack down on terrorism, whether from across the border or within the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023