Israel has begun expanding ground operations in Gaza: IDF

"The IDF is resuming and expanding the ground operation against Hamas' strongholds across the whole Gaza Strip," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a news conference on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 08:33 IST
Representative Image. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israel has started expanding its ground operations to the whole of the Gaza Strip, CNN reported quoting Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday. "The IDF is resuming and expanding the ground operation against Hamas' strongholds across the whole Gaza Strip," IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a news conference on Sunday.

The IDF spokesperson also underlined "the importance of air assistance provided by the Air Force to ground forces," saying airstrikes against terror headquarters, weapons manufacturing facilities, terror tunnels, and rocket launching sites limit the threats posed against the ground operation. "Our policy is clear -- we will forcefully strike any threat posed against our territory," he added.

Meanwhile, IDF troops eliminated 500 of the 800+ exposed shafts to Hamas' underground tunnels located near or inside kindergartens, schools, playgrounds and mosques. "To be clear, these places aren't childproof, but rather teeming with terrorism. Every tunnel shaft and weapon we find is further proof of how Hamas deliberately uses the residents of Gaza for their terrorist agenda against Israelis," the IDF shared on X.

CNN reported that the renewed strikes hit the Jabalya refugee camp on Sunday, as seen in verified videos from the scene as well as in reporting by the official Palestinian news agency, Wafa. CNN obtained a video clip showing huge plumes of smoke filling the skyline after the Sunday strike.

Israel also targeted Jabalya on Saturday, killing prominent Palestinian scientist Sufyan Tayeh, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research. On both Saturday and Sunday, Israel issued online warnings saying the military had resumed "working forcefully against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip."

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted on X, "To the residents of Jabalia, Al-Shuja'iya, Al-Zaytoun, and the Old City of Gaza - in order to preserve your safety, we call on you to evacuate your homes immediately." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

