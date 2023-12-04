Left Menu

Tunisia aims to reach 30 pc renewable energy in 2030: Delegate at COP28

Mohamed Zmerli, Official Representative of Tunisia in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said that his country has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, and was one of the first countries to announce its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 08:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 08:34 IST
Tunisia aims to reach 30 pc renewable energy in 2030: Delegate at COP28
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 4 (ANI/WAM): Mohamed Zmerli, Official Representative of Tunisia in the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), said that his country has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, and was one of the first countries to announce its intention to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. However, Zmerli stressed in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28, that this goal is conditional on financing and technology.

Regarding renewable energy in Tunisia, he said that it constitutes only about 4 per cent, and this lays a burden on the state budget and poses an environmental problem, pointing out that the goal is to reach 30 per cent renewable energy in 2030. Zimrali said that the first Global Stocktake that COP28 will witness since the ratification of the Paris Agreement in 2015 makes the current conference one of the most important editions and a turning point, indicating that this stocktake will provide a picture of the extent of progress that the world has achieved, and of the difficulties that the world has faced, in addition to the measures that must be taken to implement the agreement.

He said, "We do not have the suitable stocktake mechanisms in the absence of indicators, and therefore we are betting that COP28 can come up with indicators for adaptation to climate change." (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023