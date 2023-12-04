Left Menu

Climate finance pledges cause for optimism: Secretary of Finance of Philippines

Benjamin Diokn, Secretary of Finance of the Philippines, underscored the significance of COP28 to the world in general and the Philippines in particulate, which he said is "one of the most prone countries to the effects of climate change".

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 08:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 08:35 IST
Climate finance pledges cause for optimism: Secretary of Finance of Philippines
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 4 (ANI/WAM): Benjamin Diokn, Secretary of Finance of the Philippines, underscored the significance of COP28 to the world in general and the Philippines in particulate, which he said is "one of the most prone countries to the effects of climate change".

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, Secretary Benjamin Diokn stressed the importance of climate finance as a major stepping stone. "The pledges made by many countries are a cause for optimism".

On the role of the Department of Finance in addressing climate change, he added that the Department chairs an action group to raise climate funding on both the external and internal levels. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023