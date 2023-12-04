Prime Minister of Uganda praises UAE for successful hosting of COP28

Dubai [UAE], December 4 (ANI/WAM): Robinah Nabbanja, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uganda, called for African countries to be the first beneficiaries of the funds allocated to climate change solutions. Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) in Dubai, the Prime Minister of Uganda praised the UAE on the successful hosting of the conference, adding that "this COP is the best".

Uganda is a country with diverse terrain that is suffering from the effects of climate change, such as long-term droughts and floods, she said, expressing her aspirations to utilise the climate financing announced during COP28 to address these problems that are facing her country. The Prime Minister stressed that Uganda contributes 0.01 per cent of emissions, highlighting the need to intensify international efforts to assist African countries in mitigating the repercussions of climate change.(ANI/WAM)

