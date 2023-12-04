Left Menu

11 dead, 12 missing after Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts

Eleven climbers have been killed and more than 12 are missing after the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Marapi, local officials have said, Al Jazeera reported.

11 dead, 12 missing after Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts
Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupts (Source: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Eleven climbers were killed and more than 12 are reported missing after Indonesia's Mount Marapi erupted, local officials have said, Al Jazeera reported on Monday When the volcano in West Sumatra erupted on Sunday, as many as 75 people were in the area, as per the authorities.

Head of the Padang Search and Rescue Agency, Abdul Malik said: "There are 26 people who have not been evacuated, we have found 14 of them, three were found alive and 11 were found dead." Video footage of Sunday's eruption showed a huge cloud of volcanic ash spread across the sky and cars and roads covered with debris. A minor eruption on Monday forced rescue workers to suspend their operations, according to Al Jazeera.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific's so-called "Ring of Fire" and has 127 active volcanoes, according to the country's volcanology agency, including the 2,891-metre (about 9,500 ft) Mount Marapi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

