Taliban appointed minister criticizes poor quality of education in Afghanistan's religious schools

Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed Acting Minister of Education Habibullah Agha has criticized the poor quality of education in the country's religious schools, TOLO News reported. TOLO News is an Afghan news channel broadcasting from Kabul.

Habibullah Agha asked the Taliban and religious scholars to pay serious attention to raising the quality of education. The Taliban-appointed minister, while speaking at the graduation ceremony of about 120 students from Darul-Ulom Imam Abu Hanifa's 12th and 14th grades, said that the number of religious schools in Afghanistan has increased in comparison to the past and that students are given good facilities in this area.

Agha noted: "In my point of view, the quality of education is becoming weaker day by day, although seeking education has become easier. There was a time when students could not find a book." Meanwhile, the officials of Darul-Ulom Imam Abu Hanifa stressed about improving the quality of education in religious schools, saying that not only religious sciences are taught in this Darul-Ulom, but also contemporary sciences.

"In our Darul Ulom, not only religious sciences but also contemporary sciences are taught, so these graduates, in addition to religious sciences, also include students from contemporary sciences, and today about 120 people graduated from this Darul Ulom," said Abdulhai, head of the Imam Abu Hanifa Darul-Ulom, as per TOLO News. A number of Imam Abu Hanifa Darul-Ulom graduates from the 12th and 14th grades asked the Taliban to provide them with employment opportunities in the country.

A graduate said: "There is no equivalency between knowledge and ignorance. So, we must study and be educated. Those young people who are educated and talented, the Islamic Emirate must provide them with work." About four thousand students are now enrolled to study religious and modern sciences at Darul-Ulom Imam Abu Hanifa, which was established in the Bagrami district of Kabul province in 1323 solar year, according to official records. (ANI)

