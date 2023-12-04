Left Menu

Commander of Sri Lankan Army lays wreath at National War Memorial

Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage on Monday laid a wreath the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 12:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 12:36 IST
Commander of the Sri Lankan Army Lieutenant General Vikum Liyanage on Monday laid a wreath the National War Memorial in New Delhi. Meanwhile, the joint military exercise between India and Sri Lanka concluded recently at the Southern Command Foreign Training Node, Aundh in Pune.

Joint army drills are a key component of military diplomacy between countries across the world. They have emerged as a crucial tool for building rapport, confidence, and trust within the armies, all of which might be helpful in the future for combined military operations like UN peacekeeping missions. According to an official release, Brigadier S Taluja, Commander Aundh Military Station and Major General PGPS Rathnayaka RWP, RSP, NDC, Srilankan army addressed the contingents during the closing ceremony, commending them for the immaculate drills and procedures practised and learnt during the exercise.

The contingents from both nations displayed great enthusiasm and professionalism during the joint drills. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

