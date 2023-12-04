Left Menu

COP28 sets table for sustainable food driving Climate Action

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is full of innovative initiatives that embody the UAE's commitment to raising public awareness of the importance of climate change and the need to adopt sustainable community practises that support climate action.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 14:15 IST
COP28 sets table for sustainable food driving Climate Action
COP28 climate action conference 2023 (Source: X/COP28). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is full of innovative initiatives that embody the UAE's commitment to raising public awareness of the importance of climate change and the need to adopt sustainable community practises that support climate action. In a unique move in the history of COPs, the 28th Conference of the Parties at Expo City Dubai will offer the first 1.5° C-aligned menu as part of its objective of making the conference carbon-neutral. The venue hosted many food outlets that provide food services to participants in a sustainable and climate- and environmentally-responsible manner.

More than 90 food and beverage outlets will showcase a diverse range of cuisines, including a unique 100 per cent vegan food truck park and Alkebulan, the world's first African dining hall. These outlets attracted huge turnout of visitors, who emphasised the importance of this initiative in raising awareness, especially among young generations, of adopting sustainable practices in everyday life. Climate change is now an existential issue for all members of society, and everyone must fulfill their responsibilities in protecting planet Earth.

To ensure menus are climate-conscious and sustainable, COP28 mandates caterers to minimise waste, use sustainable packaging, provide training, and recycle where possible. COP28 is working with Expo City Dubai, Dubai World Trade Centre and Erth to ensure FB vendors are supported as much as possible in achieving the challenging Sustainable Catering Strategy. Several families, who made sure to visit Expo City Dubai to learn about the COP events, expressed their happiness with the experience of sustainable food, which also received great acclaim among children and young people, noting that this initiative is an outstanding initiative that should be adopted as a daily practice by the community.

The COP28 Catering Team has been working with Nutritics to support FB vendors by providing access to its platform to enable vendors to calculate the carbon and water intensity of menu items. Caterers have been asked to ensure that at least 50 per cent of food served falls within sustainable limits for carbon and water intensity, as well as aligning with UAE guidelines on macronutrients. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA gives second approval to Eli Lilly's drug for type of blood cancer and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable and just’, says Guterres

COP28: Extraction of minerals needed for green energy must be ‘sustainable a...

 Global
4
Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford after Newcastle defeat

Manchester United defender comes out to defend misfiring Marcus Rashford aft...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023