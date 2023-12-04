MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh's visit bolsters India-Malaysia ties, advances strategic partnership

In a significant diplomatic development, the recent visit of Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, to Malaysia has played a pivotal role in reinforcing the bilateral cooperation established under the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership. This partnership was initiated during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015, and the current visit marks another milestone in strengthening the ties between the two nations.

MoS MEA Singh paid an official visit to Malaysia from November 30 to December 2, informed the Ministry of External Affairs in an official release. During his visit, MoS Singh engaged in high-level discussions with Malaysian ministers, focusing on a wide range of issues aimed at enhancing mutual cooperation in areas such as trade, defence, technology, and cultural exchange.

During the visit, the MoS called on V Sivakumar, Minister of Human Resources, Malaysia. He also held bilateral meetings with Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia, Dato' Haji Mohammad Yusof bin Apdal, Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Malaysia and Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister for Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Malaysia, the MEA's release said. These meetings furthered the understandings reached between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Minister of Malaysia Zambry Abd Kadir during the 6th India-Malaysia Joint Commission Meeting held recently in New Delhi.

On December 1, MoS Singh, together with Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister for Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Malaysia and Balvantsinh Rajput, Minister for Industries, Micro, Small and Medium Industries, Cottage, Khadi and Rural Industries, and Civil Aviation, Government of Gujarat, attended the inauguration of the first-ever Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) International Business Summit and Expo, the release also said. MoS Singh and Minister Sivakumar also participated in the GOPIO International Business Excellence Awards ceremony on December 2. The event recognised successful businesses led by members of the Indian diaspora from Malaysia and other countries. He also interacted with the office-bearers of GOPIO Malaysia and GOPIO International and discussed issues of interest to PIOs.

The MoS attended 'Bhakti: The Musical', a cultural programme at the Temple of Fine Arts, Kuala Lumpur. The event was organised by the High Commission of India (HCI) in Kuala Lumpur as part of 'Promotion of Cultural Ties with Diaspora (PCTD) Scheme' of the Ministry of External Affairs & Indian Council for Cultural Relations. It highlighted the compositions of great saints of Bhakti movement in India, it added. Singh inaugurated the Indian Workers Resource Centre (IWRC) at the HCI. The centre will cater to welfare-related activities for Indian workers. He also interacted with a group of Indian workers in Malaysia.

He also visited the historic site of Selangor Padang, where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose gave an inspirational speech to 60,000 people in September 1943. He felicitated Indian National Army (INA) veterans. He also visited the iconic Torana Gate in Kuala Lumpur, a symbol of enduring friendship between India and Malaysia. The visit of MoS has contributed to strengthening cooperation under the India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015, the MEA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)