More than 11,500 rockets launched at Israel since October 7

As of 10 am on Monday morning, 9,357 people had sustained injuries in Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis since October 7, according to the ministry.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 23:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 23:04 IST
An Iron Dome battery in central Israel (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 4 (ANI/TPS): Palestinian terrorists have fired more than 11,500 rockets towards Israeli territory since Hamas launched a war against the Jewish state on October 7, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Monday. As of 10 am on Monday morning, 9,357 people had sustained injuries in Palestinian attacks targeting Israelis since October 7, according to the ministry.

On Monday afternoon, air-raid sirens blared across southern Israel and the larger Tel Aviv area, sending as many as 4 million Israelis running for shelter. The Israel Police said its forces were deployed in the affected areas to check for rocket impacts. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages, the statement said.

According to local media reports, rocket shrapnel was found in the courtyard of a school in Ganei Tikva, a suburb of Tel Aviv. Iran's Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, cited Hamas as saying it had targeted Tel Aviv "in response to the ongoing crimes of the Zionist regime against... the Gaza Strip." (ANI/TPS)

