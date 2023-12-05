Left Menu

Pak poll panel writes to caretaker govt, seeks army deployment in upcoming general elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requested Pakistan's caretaker government to deploy the army and civil armed forces at polling stations during the upcoming general elections on February 8 next year, The Express Tribune reported.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) requested Pakistan's caretaker government to deploy the army and civil armed forces at polling stations during the upcoming general elections on February 8 next year, The Express Tribune reported. According to the daily, the secretary of the poll panel, Oman Hamid Khan, wrote to the caretaker regime, disclosing a shortfall of 267,558 security personnel required for the effective conduct of general elections.

The commission, noting the necessary deployment for election purposes, provided details sourced from the inspector generals of police to provinces and Islamabad. The Express Tribune reported that the most populous province, Punjab, currently has 108,500 police officials in contrast to the required 277,610 security personnel.

Similarly, Sindh, the second-largest province, boasts 105,000 police personnel against the necessary 123,500 security officers, the daily stated in its report. The provinces of Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P), facing constant threats of terror attacks and recent incidents targeting security personnel and civilians, are also grappling with a shortage of security forces, according to the poll body.

Balochistan reports 18,150 police officers compared to the required 31,919 security personnel, while K-P has 93,260 police officers against the recommended strength of 149,077 security officers, The Express Tribune reported. Further, the capital city, Islamabad, has 4,500 police officers available against the stipulated requirement of 9,000 security staff, the daily reported. (ANI)

