Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Tibet's Xizang

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter Scale struck Tibet's Xizang on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed. The quake occured on Monday night at 00:34:14 IST at a depth of 102 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 05-12-2023, 00:34:14 IST, Lat: 28.06 & Long: 87.70, Depth: 102 Km Location: Xizang," read a post on the official NCS handle on X. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

