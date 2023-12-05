Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu convenes war cabinet meeting amid Gaza tensions

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting of his war cabinet at the Defence Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv on Tuesday. At the meeting, the PM was joined by the IDF chief of staff, the National Security Council chief, the head of the Mossad, and the Shin Bet chief, as well as cabinet members Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister Benny Gantz.

Taking to X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office posted, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting of the War Cabinet, this evening, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv." https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/1731766580470559146?s=20

Meanwhile, scores of wounded people were seen being taken from the rubble and to hospitals in southern Gaza throughout the day Monday after Israeli bombardment, according to footage from the scene, CNN reported on Tuesday. Earlier, on Monday, the Israeli Prime Minister held a telephone assessment with his advisors amid the war against Hamas in the region.

The Israel PMO shared details about the telephonic meeting in a statement, saying, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, held an assessment of the situation this evening, via teleconference." "Participating in the call were the Defense Minister, Minister Gantz, Minister Eisenkot, the Strategic Affairs Minister, MK Aryeh Deri, Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff, the IDF Chief-of-Staff, the Director of the Mossad, the Prime Minister's Military Secretary, the Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate, the Head of the IDF Operations Directorate, the Head of the IDF Planning Directorate, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories and the Head of Research at IDF Intelligence," it added.

Israel has been intensifying its aerial bombardment of southern Gaza in recent days. On Sunday, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson said Israel was expanding its ground operations to the whole of the Gaza Strip.

CNN, meanwhile, reported that the World Health Organization (WHO) said the Israeli military has told it to remove medical supplies from its two southern Gaza warehouses, as ground operations will render them useless. "Today, WHO received notification from the Israel Defense Forces that we should remove our supplies from our two medical warehouses in southern Gaza within 24 hours, as ground operations will put them beyond use," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement on X on Monday, adding, "We appeal to Israel to withdraw the order, and take every possible measure to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and humanitarian facilities." (ANI)

