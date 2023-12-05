Left Menu

Estonia plans to produce electricity from 100pc clean sources by 2050: Estonian delegation

Keit Kasemets, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Climate of Estonia and Head of the Estonian Delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), described the current edition of the climate summit as one of protecting the world from climate damage.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 08:03 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 08:03 IST
Estonia plans to produce electricity from 100pc clean sources by 2050: Estonian delegation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [UAE], December 5 (ANI/WAM): Keit Kasemets, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Climate of Estonia and Head of the Estonian Delegation to the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28), described the current edition of the climate summit as one of protecting the world from climate damage. In a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of COP28 in Dubai, Kasemets said that his country has participated in several sessions encouraging climate support, noting that Estonia's plan targets producing electricity from 100 percent clean sources by 2050.

He then explained that his country is distinguished by its initiative to convert rotten wood residue into natural elements. It is one of the world's leading exporters of wood used to build homes, pointing out that Estonia's message to the world during COP28 focuses on climate action being based on real actions and not words. According to Keit Kasemets, Estonia's commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection is evident in implementing several innovative projects. These include the conversion of oil shale ash into zero-emission calcium carbonate and asphalt production from wood residues.

The head of the Estonian delegation highlighted his country's efforts to share achievements, innovations, and commitments in sustainable development and the green transition on the global stage during COP28. "Estonia is showcasing several innovative green technology solutions during COP28 to confirm its pioneering role in this field. It is also highlighting its leading initiatives through three pillars: the dual transition, waste as a resource, and climate-resilient cities of the future," he noted.(ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023