Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolts China's Xinjiang

An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 on the Richter Scale jolted China's Xinjiang on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake that occurred on Tuesday at 6:18 am (IST) was found to be 150 kilometers. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.7, Occurred on 05-12-2023, 06:18:21 IST, Lat: 38.34 & Long: 74.97, Depth: 150 Km ,Region:Xinjiang," NCS posted on X.

No casualties were reported in the incident till the filing of this report. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)