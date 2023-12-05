Left Menu

US: Massive explosion at house in Arlington after man fires flare gun to scare off policemen

According to Arlington County Police Department, the fire department is working to extinguish the fire.

05-12-2023
US: Massive explosion at house in Arlington after man fires flare gun to scare off policemen
Screengrab of video of explosion posted on X
A massive explosion was reported at a house in Arlington in the US after a suspect fired a flare gun inside a house at police personnel who were executing a search warrant, police said. According to Arlington County Police Department, the fire department is working to extinguish the blaze. Arlington County police put out the alert just after 8:15 pm Monday (local time). It said that the incident occurred in the 800 block of N Burlington Street in the Bluemont neighborhood.

The County Police Department said that it is investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence and police advised people to avoid the area. Taking to X, Arlington Police Department stated, "POLICE ACTIVITY: ACPD is in the 800 block of N. Burlington Street investigating a suspect who has discharged a flare gun from his residence. Expect continued police activity and avoid the area."

According to the Arlington County Police Department, officers on scene reported minor injuries with no one being taken to the hospital. In another post on X, the Arlington Police Department wrote, "As officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at the residence, the suspect discharged several rounds inside the home. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at the residence and officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion."

It further stated, "UPDATE: @ArlingtonVaFD is on scene working to extinguish the fire at the home. Media staging is in the 800 block of N. Edison Street." Local media reports said the flames and smoke from the explosion were seen from miles away.(ANI)

