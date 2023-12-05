Left Menu

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf intra-party elections challenged in election commission

The petition, submitted by Raja Tahir Nawaz, a PTI member from Islamabad, alleges non-compliance with the PTI constitution during the intra-party elections.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 20:36 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 20:36 IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf intra-party elections challenged in election commission
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A challenge to the intra-party elections of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been formally lodged with the Election Commission, as reported by ARY News on Tuesday. The petition, submitted by Raja Tahir Nawaz, a PTI member from Islamabad, alleges non-compliance with the PTI constitution during the intra-party elections. The plea contends that a dummy panel was introduced to oversee the party elections, a violation of the party's constitutional procedures.

According to the petitioner, it was the responsibility of the party's secretary-general to conduct intra-party elections. Seeking the Election Commission's intervention, Raja Tahir Nawaz requests an order to declare the recently held party elections null and void, urging a directive for the secretary-general to organise a re-election, ARY News reported. Azizuddin Kakakhel Advocate has filed the petition on behalf of Raja Tahir Nawaz. This development comes in the wake of PTI founding member Akbar S Babar labelling the intra-party elections as a mere drama, asserting that the party and its symbol, the 'bat,' are at stake.

In a video statement, Babar proposed the establishment of an intra-party election commission and called for a set-aside of the election. He emphasised the need for the PTI to adhere to its constitution in managing the party organisation. Babar, during a press conference, denounced the party election as fraudulent, expressing reservations about the exclusion of founding members from contesting for the chairmanship. He vowed to challenge the intra-party election.

It is noteworthy that Barrister Gohar Ali Khan emerged as the new chairman of the PTI, elected unopposed to replace the incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023