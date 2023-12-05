UAE: Hamdan bin Zayed visits Palestinian children in UAE hospitals

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 5 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has visited wounded Palestinian children and cancer patients receiving medical treatment in UAE hospitals in the implementation of directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to provide treatment to 1,000 Palestinian children and their families from Gaza Strip. During the visit, Sheikh Hamdan checked on the health conditions of the children and their families and met with the medical teams supervising the treatment and rehabilitation plans.

He also listened to an explanation about the nature of the medical cases and the extent of their recovery. Sheikh Hamdan directed the provision of the best-in-class health care, wishing everyone a speedy recovery and that God bless them with health and safety.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the UAE's keenness to stand by the people of the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are going through. He pointed out that the country's wise leadership has provided all the necessary health and medical capabilities and requirements for the sick and injured so that they can return safely to their homes, which reflects the UAE's approach and long-standing commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating the humanitarian crisis they face, especially the most vulnerable groups, especially women and children. (ANI/WAM)

