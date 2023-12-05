Left Menu

Brand Dubai guide spotlights unique homegrown businesses promoting sustainability in the city

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:44 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 5 (ANI/WAM): Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched an interactive guide aimed at spotlighting unique homegrown businesses that are promoting sustainability in the city. The "Sustainable Businesses in Dubai" guide, unveiled in conjunction with the city's hosting of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, features businesses from the 'Proudly from Dubai' network and the variety of eco-friendly products and services they offer.

The guide highlights Dubai's commitment to aligning itself with global sustainability goals, positioning the city as a global leader in sustainability and serving as an inspirational model for future urban centres. Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said, "We are excited to unveil this unique guide as the world gathers in Dubai for COP28. The guide aligns with the objectives of the 'Year of Sustainability', underscoring the commitment of our leadership to sustainability as a top national priority."

Al Suwaidi added, "'Sustainable Businesses in Dubai' guide offers a glimpse into the diverse efforts of the private sector to advancing sustainability in the emirate through their ventures. This reflects the city's dedication to environmental preservation and aligns with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to position the city as a global model in sustainable practices." Part of a series of interactive guides introduced by Brand Dubai, the guide illustrates the awareness of businesses from the 'Proudly from Dubai' network regarding the critical importance of conserving natural resources and inspiring community members to bring about positive and effective change, Al Suwaidi said.

It also exemplifies their dedication to contributing to the creation of a greener and more resilient future for the city. The guide includes a list of businesses providing eco-friendly products and services, such as restaurants, clothing stores, farms and other sustainable ventures. (ANI/WAM)

