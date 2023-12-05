Left Menu

Hungarian Defense Minister reaffirms 'unwavering solidarity with Israel'

On Tuesday, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted his Hungarian counterpart, Minister of Defense Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:59 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): On Tuesday, Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted his Hungarian counterpart, Minister of Defense Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky, at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv. The Ministers held a one-on-one discussion, followed by a bilateral meeting with professional staff. The parties discussed developments in the war in Gaza, regional challenges, and bilateral security ties.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky said that at the meeting he "Reaffirmed Hungary's unwavering solidarity with Israel, especially following the October Hamas attack." The two ministers signed what he called a "key MoU [memorandum of understanding], bolstering our defence ties and cooperation in defence technology."

Gallant stated, "We value your solidarity and the powerful bond between Israel and Hungary. In standing together, we send a powerful message - an attack on Israel, is an attack on the free world." "We cannot stop operating until we achieve the missions of this war," he added, "bringing home the hostages and destroying Hamas. We cannot stop - for the security of Israel, the region, and the world." (ANI/TPS)

