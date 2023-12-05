Outcry grows over police mistakenly killing Israeli civilian who shot terrorists

The killing of an Israeli civilian who intervened in a terror attack in Jerusalem has sparked a growing backlash, CNN reported. Yuval Castleman, a former police officer, confronted two gunmen, killing them before being shot by an Israeli reservist. At Castleman's shiva, anger mounted over the circumstances of his death.

Castleman's friend, Guy Itzkovich, recounted the events: "He saw the attack, and he just stopped his car, got out of his car, took his gun out, and he just charged at the terrorists, and he killed them both." A video revealed that Castleman, after subduing the attackers, was shot by an army reservist who may have mistaken him for a threat, CNN reported.

Itzkovich claimed Castleman followed protocols: "He opened his jacket to show he had nothing underneath and got down on his knees. He was shouting in Hebrew. He was shouting, 'I'm an Israeli.' They just shot him. They gunned him down." Castleman died at Shaare Zedek Medical Centre. His father, Moshe, praised his son's heroism but called for an investigation into the shooting. Itzkovich accused the soldier of violating protocols, emphasising the strictness of military and police training.

At Castleman's shiva Monday, his father Moshe praised his "heroic" son. "Yuval did what he was expected to do because all his life he was that sort of person," he told CNN. "He was trained in the security environment, and he did what was requested of him because it's decreed that we have to help one another."

Itzkovich, who served in the police alongside Castleman, accused the soldier who shot him of violating protocols. "There are certain things that you're not supposed to do. Even if Yuval was a terrorist--even if the citizen that they thought was a terrorist was a terrorist--the man had surrendered," Itzkovich said, adding, "By these protocols, they're supposed to arrest him. He should never have been shot."

IDF spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari expressed deep sorrow for Castleman's death, noting that clear instructions exist on when to use force. "The IDF has clear instructions on how and when to shoot, and all of this is very clear. And there's a clear moral rule: When someone puts their hand up, he should not be shot," he also said, cautioning that "until the investigation is not over, we cannot indict a person. We have to wait for its outcomes."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for a thorough inquiry, describing Castleman as "a hero of Israel." However, Netanyahu's earlier statement defending civilians' right to bear arms drew criticism. He stated, "We might have to pay prices, but that's life." Castleman's father refrained from discussing the initial remarks, stating that Netanyahu later acknowledged Castleman as a hero. Meanwhile, private firearm applications surged in Israel following the October 7 Hamas attack, with Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir advocating for more Israelis to carry firearms, CNN reported. (ANI)

