Two Israelis lightly wounded by rocket in Ashkelon

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 5 (ANI/TPS): Two people were lightly wounded in Ashkelon on Tuesday by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, according to Magen David Adom. Paramedics treated two women in their sixties for shrapnel wounds after a rocket hit a residential building in the city, according to the MDA. In addition, two children and one adult received treatment for anxiety and shock.

According to police officers were "working to isolate the impact scene and searching for (rocket) remnants" to ensure the impact posed no further risk. Palestinian terrorists have fired more than 11,500 rockets towards Israeli territory since Hamas launched a war against the Jewish state on Oct. 7, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said earlier this week.

On Monday, air-raid sirens blared across southern Israel and the greater Tel Aviv area, sending as many as 4 million Israelis running for shelter. According to local media reports, rocket shrapnel was found in the courtyard of a school in the Tel Aviv suburb Ganei Tikva.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Hamas currently holds 137 men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners captive in Gaza. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

