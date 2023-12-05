Indian Coast Guard Ship Sajag makes port call in Saudi Arabia

The Indian Coast Guard Ship Sajag, an offshore patrol vessel (OPV), made a port call at King Abdul Aziz Port in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit on Tuesday. The visit aims to strengthen long-standing diplomatic ties and enhance cooperative engagements with the Saudi Border Guards and Saudi Naval Forces personnel towards professional exchange as well as interactions such as training on Vessel Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR), cross-deck visits, and Table Top Exercise on Marine Pollution Response (MPR).

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Defence, "The visit envisages Courtesy Calls by the Ship's Commanding Officer to various dignitaries and Government Officials of Saudi Arabia besides showcasing India's shipbuilding capabilities and indigenous technology of advancement in weapons & sensors demonstrating the multi-faceted capabilities of the ICG Surface Platform." Moreover, these professional associations that are developed over the years, objectify to ensure maritime security and regional security,

Additionally, it also addresses contemporary issues and challenges in the common domain and advocacy of rule-based order at sea, according to the statement. "The overseas deployment of ICG Ship Sajag aligns with the Government's plan to foster bilateral relationships and strengthen international cooperation with Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs)," it added.

During this ongoing West Asia deployment, earlier, the ship made port calls to Port Sultan Qaboos, Oman and later will be making port calls to Mina Rashid, UAE. The visit of ICGS Sajag to West Asia accentuates India's warm and cordial relations with Gulf countries and further reiterates to fostering friendly relations through maritime cooperation in consonance with the maritime vision of India "SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region".

The ICG Ship Sajag is part of the Indian Coast Guard fleet of OPVs, based on the West Coast of India in Porbandar, Gujarat, and operates under the operational command of the Commander Coast Guard Region (North West). According to the statement, "The ship is equipped with modern weapon systems, sensors, state-of-the-art navigation and communication systems, including an integral helicopter to support both surface and air operations."

Moreover, Sajag has undertaken a myriad of Coast Guard operations ranging from Coastal Security and International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, anti-transnational crimes, and Maritime SAR and Pollution Response operations in the past. (ANI)

