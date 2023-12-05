Pak cop arrested red-handed for 'harassing' women

A police officer in Faisalabad from the Elite Force was caught by local residents on Tuesday for "harassing" women in the Dijkot area, according to ARY News. The residents claimed that the officer identified as Iftikhar was caught red-handed, engaging in inappropriate behaviour towards women. Subsequently, the Faisalabad cop, accused of harassment, was handed over to the police.

Responding to the incident, SSP Operations, Rizwan, took swift action by suspending the implicated officer. Additionally, the SP Iqbal Division was directed to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against the policeman, according to ARY News. The incident highlights the persistent issue of harassment in society, prompting authorities to address and investigate such cases seriously.

In a recent incident in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar, a man attempted to sexually assault a woman on the road by removing his shorts. The suspect, clad in a red shirt and white shorts, stopped his red-coloured motorcycle in front of a house. The disturbing video captured the individual's attempt to harass the passing woman, who resisted, leading the perpetrator to hastily retreat from the scene, ARY News reported.

Earlier, it was reported from Chakwal district that two teachers from a local seminary were arrested for sexually assaulting and torturing students. As per the First Information Report (FIR), the father of one victim alleged that Zeeshan and Anis, teachers at the seminary, had sexually assaulted and tortured 14 students, including his son. The FIR outlined that the suspects used to threaten students and make marks on the bodies of the students using knives.

Following the FIR, the police conducted a raid, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Anis. However, the second suspect, Zeeshan, remains at large, according to ARY News. (ANI)

