"India, Kenya share common views on major global issues": President Droupadi Murmu

Expressing her happiness over the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20), President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said India and Kenya share common views on major global issues. "India and Kenya share common views on major global issues and cooperate closely in regional and multilateral fora such as the United Nations. We are very happy that under India's Presidency, the African Union has been included in the G-20 as a full member," President Murmu said at a banquet hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the honour of her Kenyan counterpart William Samoei Ruto on Tuesday.

In her welcome address at the banquet, President Murmu said the waters of the Indian Ocean have connected the people of India and Kenya for centuries. "Our friendship has matured into a robust bilateral relationship, underpinned by significant economic collaboration across various sectors, including trade, education, and technology. In addition, we have taken forward our cooperation in combating the global challenges and to substantiate global terrorism," she said.

The President said she was happy to note that the 80,000-strong Indian-origin community in Kenya is "well integrated there, both socially and economically". "They are proud Kenyans, even as they have upheld Indian culture and values. This bears testimony to the inclusive character of Kenyan society," President Murmu added.

India is one of Kenya's largest trading partners and among the largest sources of investment in Kenya, she pointed out, adding that many Indian companies have made Kenya their base for their operations in East Africa. President Murmu stressed further that India's private sector was keen to ramp up investments in Kenya, adding that the Union government was also committed to being a dependable partner in the country's developmental journey.

The President said the two countries must work together, "not only for the well-being and progress of our people but also for the citizens of the Global South". "Both leaders agreed that there are many other multilateral forums through which our two countries can work together," she added.

At the banquet hosted by President Murmu, the Kenyan head of state was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Ruto also inspected a Guard of Honour before he was received at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

