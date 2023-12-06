Pakistan: Death toll in Chilas bus firing rises to 10

The death toll from the terrorist attack on a passenger bus in Gilgit Baltistan's Chilas rose to 10 as another man, who sustained bullet injuries, died on Tuesday, ARY News reported. At least 10 people, including two soldiers, were killed and 21 passengers were wounded when a Rawalpindi-bound bus from nearby hills in Chilas was attacked by unknown attackers, causing the vehicle to collide with a goods truck.

According to a report by ARY News, Gilgit Baltistan Minister Interior Shams Lone said the driver of the bus panicked following the shooting and stepped up the speed of his vehicle which led to its collision with the truck. In a statement, the police said the man, identified as the truck conductor, was undergoing treatment in Abbottabad complex, but did not survive.

The truck conductor's death raised the toll to 10. Further, the police said two more, including a woman, out of 25 injured citizens are in serious condition. The injured woman was shifted to Gilgit Hospital in critical condition, they added.

Meanwhile, a joint investigation team (JIT) was constituted to probe the "terrorist" attack on a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan's Chilas. The committee will be headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Sher Khan. The police and security forces have detained around one and a half dozen suspects, who are being interrogated by the investigation team, ARY News reported.

A day earlier, the police filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the firing on a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan's Chilas. According to ARY News, the local police confirmed the development saying that an FIR was registered under different sections, including terrorism, in the Chilas bus firing incident.

The GB chief minister announced a compensation of Pakistan Rupees 1 million (PKR) for the kin of the dead om the firing incident, PKR 500,000 for the seriously wounded people and PKR 300,000 for those who sustained minor injuries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)