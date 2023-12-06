Russia signs declaration with Iran to override fresh US sanctions

Responding to fresh US sanctions against Moscow, Iran and Russia signed a declaration to overcome the curbs, Russian news agency TASS reported quoting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. "We have just signed a declaration on ways and means to counter, mitigate and offset the negative consequences of unilateral coercive measures. Undoubtedly, this is an important step in increasing coordinated efforts by members of the global community to overcome illegal sanctions, which the US and its allies use as a substitute for diplomacy," Lavrov said when opening talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

He added that the talks will be used to exchange views on pressing bilateral and regional issues, TASS reported. "We traditionally have an extensive agenda," the Russian Foreign minister said.

Earlier, in September, the US imposed sanctions on 37 entities involved in expanding Russia's energy production and future export capacity and identified two related vessels as blocked property. According to the US State Department, the designations included entities and individuals involved in the development of key energy projects and associated infrastructure, including Russia's Arctic LNG 2 liquified natural gas project.

It further included entities involved in the procurement of materials and advanced technology for future energy projects for which Russia has historically relied on foreign service companies' expertise and technology. The US State Department designated individuals and entities to impose further costs in response to Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine.

Along with the entities involved in Russia's Arctic LNG 2 liquified natural gas project, the state designated two Turkiye-based entities for having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of persons whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant, according to the statement by the State Department. The US also imposed sanctions on Russian banks and President Vladimir Putin. The sanctions are intended to damage Russia's economy and hold it accountable for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The sanctions targeted individuals, banks, businesses, monetary exchanges, bank transfers, exports, and imports. (ANI)

