UAE: Sultan bin Ahmed visits South Korean SK Telecom Company

Sharjah [UAE], December 6 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, visited SK Telecom on Tuesday morning in Seoul, the capital of the Republic of South Korea. During his visit, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was detailed about SK Telecom and the fields in which it operates related to communications, technology and information technology. SK Telecom is one of the latest innovative global companies in the field of mobile communications and fifth generation technologies.

SK Telecom specialises in digital solutions, the entertainment industry, and electronic games, and provides a wide range of services including wireless communications, high-speed Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced data services. It also works to develop innovative technological solutions in multiple fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). SK Telecom, which has evolved into a technology company, works to innovate many new applications, technologies, and content, and works to add attractive, useful, and advanced features, develop the metaverse service, and develop several joint digital platforms. It has also worked to establish a company specialised in developing media and television businesses.

Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also visited the Future Communications Experience Centre exhibition, which is located within the headquarters of SK Telecom, and presents advanced ideas and innovations in all aspects of life and the future. The exhibition simulates a journey to the city of the future as scientists envision it 30 years later, in 2053, in which the visitor travels across the Earth, outer space and underwater and experiences future technology in all its dimensions.

The exhibition includes several sections: the Robot Gate, the Hyperloop, which is the confident digital driving system, the spacecraft room, and the Space Control Centre, which includes what the company is working on to develop technology for future communications networks, such as hologram communication, and the remote 360-degree video communication system, at high speed, as well as Drone network aircraft system, and high-speed network video conversion system. The exhibition also includes the medical room related to research in information technology to develop future advanced systems in health care, the hologram room related to the latest systems for the 3D live display system, and the space transmission room, which is a system of virtual reality and augmented reality services that can express virtual content and other sections.

During his visit and tour, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi was accompanied by Dr. Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City "Shams"; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Sharjah Media Council; and Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of Sharjah Media City "Shams", and Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority. (ANI/WAM)

